Recent GEODIS investments and new certification underlines its growth in the Chinese market

Certification of regional headquarters in Shanghai coincides with redevelopment of GEODIS’ Center of Excellence in Shenzhen and an award for performance at Zhengzhou Airport.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 21 April 2023 - A global leader in the provision of logistics services, GEODIS has been growing its capabilities in Asia-Pacific recently, and in China particularly. As an economic powerhouse, the Chinese market is of critical strategic importance to GEODIS and will continue to be a lynchpin of the logistic Group's expansion in the most important locations globally.GEODIS' continued development in China was underlined last month when its Shanghai headquarters were certified officially by the local Government as one of twenty newly recognised 'Regional Headquarters of a Multinational Company, the only one in the Jing'an district of the city. This status will afford GEODIS local government assistance in terms of trade facilitation, talent introduction and service support.In highlighting the advantages that this recognition brings to its customers, Onno Boots, Regional President and CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East emphasises, "As a result of the good standing GEODIS has in China, our customers' business continues to benefit from the increased ease of doing business with us there. A further advantage is GEODIS having Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status granted by the local Shanghai customs department, which certainly enables us to deliver a further expedited service to our customers, for contract logistics."The Group's commitment to the Chinese market was further proven by the redevelopment of its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Shenzhen. To better support customers in managing their end-to-end supply chains from one centralized location, the Shenzhen facility, part of GEODIS | Supply Chain Optimization (SCO) offering, will provide the required overall visibility.Established in 2009 in South China, the GEODIS | SCO Line of Business helps global customers in various sectors such as high-tech, retail and healthcare, with manufacturing locations or hubs in mainland China, to optimize their operational processes, control their supply chain, improve their resiliency, and accelerate decision-making.The upgrading of the Center of Excellence in Shenzhen is justified in part by the city being a magnet for talent. An immediate goal is to ensure the continued attraction of passionate and diverse groups of supply chain professionals to accommodate customers' growing demands and achieve GEODIS' own growth ambitions. The aim is not just to attract, but also to retain these skilled people by improving the collaborative workspace in which teams can exchange great new ideas that can benefit all customers in the present and future.To round out the good news, further north in the province of Henan, GEODIS was celebrated by the Zhengzhou Airport Authority with an award for performance excellence in 2022. The airport was utilized throughout the year to transport significant tonnages via GEODIS' branded freighter operation there.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

