China sends 19 military jets, 5 naval ships around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 19 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Thursday (April 20) and 6 a.m. on Friday (April 21).

At 9 a.m. on Friday, the MND said that 19 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the detected aircraft, 10 had crossed the median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft tracked in the ADIZ included four Suhkoi Su-30 fighter jets and six Chengdu J-10 fighter jets. The Su-30 fighter jets were tracked crossing the northeast section of the Taiwan Strait median line.

Some of the J-10 fighters were detected crossing just to the southwest of the center of the median line, while others were tracked in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, right off the southwest edge of the median line.

The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, dispatching naval vessels, and deploying land-based air defense missile systems.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese fighters. (MND image)