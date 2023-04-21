Bangalore beats Punjab; Delhi earns 1st victory in IPL '23

MOHALI, India (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 4-21 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Siraj moved atop the season list of wicket-takers with 12 in six games. He helped to dismiss Punjab for 150 with 10 balls to spare after Bangalore made 174-4.

Faf du Plessis, carrying a rib injury, and Virat Kohli combined for an opening stand of 137 in 16.1 overs to launch Bangalore. Du Plessis made 84 off 56, and Kohli 59 off 47.

However, a disciplined bowling performance from Punjab dropped Bangalore to a par score on a helpful batting surface. Bangalore lost steam in the latter half of its innings, managing only 37-4 in the last four overs.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar finished with 2-31 in three overs, including the big wickets of Kohli and Maxwell on consecutive deliveries.

Punjab’s chase didn’t begin well. Opener Atharva Taide was trapped by Siraj for 4 and wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled hard-hitting Matthew Short for 8.

The big moment came when Siraj got Liam Livingstone lbw for 2. Punjab was down to 27-3 in 3.2 overs and never recovered despite Prabhsimran Singh holding one end with 46 runs off 30 balls.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh were both run out.

Jitesh Sharma survived an lbw appeal to score 41 off 27 balls but Punjab couldn't hold a partnership as Siraj collected another two wickets at the death.

Bangalore was sixth on the points’ table while Punjab was seventh.

In the second rain-delayed game of the day, Delhi Capitals faced Kolkata Knight Riders and registered their first win of the season.

Delhi’s pacers made good use of bowling-friendly conditions to bowl out Kolkata for 127 runs (20 overs). In reply, David Warner’s half-century was enough to seal a labored four-wicket win for Delhi as it scored 128-6 (19.2 overs).

Ishant Sharma played his first game of the season and picked 2-19 in four overs, while Anrich Nortje took 2-20.

Spinners Axar Patel (2-13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-15) shared four wickets to complete the rout.

For Kolkata, Englishman Jason Roy scored 43 off 39 balls playing his first game of the season. Five of the next six batsmen fell for single digits though.

All-rounder Andre Russell scored 38 not out off 31 balls to rescue Kolkata from 96-9 in 15.4 overs.

In reply, Warner scored 57 off 41 balls, including 11 fours. Despite having his bat and other kit stolen recently, the Delhi skipper was in fine form as he struck his fourth half-century of the 2023 season.

The hosts did lose their way during the chase, with Kolkata spinners picking up six wickets after the halfway stage. Varun Chakravarthy picked 2-16 including the vital wicket of Warner as Delhi was down to 93-4.

Left-arm spinners Anukul Roy and skipper Nitish Rana shared four wickets as they strangled Delhi’s run scoring after Warner’s dismissal.

Manish Pandey scored a vital 21 off 23 balls with Axar Patel scoring 19 not out off 22 balls to take Delhi across the finish line for the first time this season.

After six games, Delhi stays 10th despite its first two points. Kolkata also stays put at eighth with four points. ___

