Juventus up to 3rd after 15-point penalty suspended

ROME (AP) — Juventus had a 15-point penalty suspended on Thursday, lifting the storied Italian team up to third in Serie A and right in the mix for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Following a three-hour hearing the previous day, the case has now been referred back to the soccer federation’s appeals court and Juventus has been handed back the points pending the new trial.

That saw the Bianconeri move from seventh in the league to third, two points behind second-place Lazio and three ahead of fourth-place Roma in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places.

Juventus was hit with the massive penalty in January for false accounting while several members of its former board were also handed bans from soccer activities, including former president Andrea Agnelli.

Juventus denied wrongdoing and appealed to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee, known as CONI.

Several of the suspensions were upheld including for Agnelli and Tottenham director Fabio Paratici.

___

