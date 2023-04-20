Crowdsourced Security Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Crowdsourced Security Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2022-2029

The global crowdsourced security market was valued at approximately USD 105.76 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029. Crowdsourced security is a security testing system that invites a group of people to check an asset for security vulnerabilities. Business organizations use crowdsourcing for auditing the safety and security of their applications and infrastructure. Bug bounties, vulnerability disclosure programs, and responsible disclosure programs are part of crowdsourced security. The increasing growth of IoT technologies and stringent regulatory compliance requirements, as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players, are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing growth of the Internet of Things technologies is contributing to the growth of the global crowdsourced security market. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, around USD 749 billion was spent on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology worldwide, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2023. Also, increasing incidences of data breaches across businesses and growing adoption of cloud applications and services would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global crowdsourced security market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of crowdsourcing security and the presence of leading market players coupled with stringent regulatory compliances in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising digitization across the industries and increasing incidences of cyber-attacks and data breaches in the region.

The report also includes information on major market players such as Applause, Bugcrowd Inc., Cobalt Labs Inc., Detectify, HackerOne, passbrains, Planit, Rainforest, Synack Inc., and Zerocopter Inc. The report covers historical data from 2019-2021, the base year for estimation is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2029.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained in the report.

