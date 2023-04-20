Target Drone Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Research Report and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Global Target Drone Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2020-2027. Target drone are remote controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), used for training individuals in anti-aircraft crew. They are used for military training and as ground target, arial target, underwater target, and sea surface target. The target drone imitates the missiles, as it is also used to test weapon calibration, anti-missile and anti-submarine training sessions. The global Target Drone market is facing challenges due to effect of COVID-19 on supply chain and business development programs.

However, increased emphasis on enhanced military training and advantages of target drones over manned target vehicles are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the United States spend around USD 466.76 billion on its military in 2000 and the figure is increased by USD 718.69 billion military spending in 2019. Moreover, the introduction of new target drone and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 09th September 2019, Qinetiq Group Plc launched Next -Generation Banshee, “Banshee NG”., the target that recreates fast flying jets and missiles, enabling test and evaluation and live fire training exercises. Whereas, lack of skilled and trained personnel is the major factor restraining the growth of the global Target Drone market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Target Drone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Boeing Company

Qinetiq Group Plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Airbus Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.P.A.

Bsk Defense S.A.

Air Affairs Australia Pty Ltd.

Saab AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Engine Type:

Piston Engine

Wankel Engine

Turboprop

Turbojet engines

by Platform:

Aerial Target

Ground Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

by Application:

Military

Aerospace

Science Research

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

