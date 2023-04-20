Ice Protection Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Leading Players and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Global Ice Protection Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 8.74 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.45% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ice protection systems are intended to keep atmospheric ice from accumulating on aircraft surfaces (particularly leading edges), such as, propellers, engine intakes, rotor blades wings and environmental control intakes. If ice is permitted to gather up to a significant thickness it can change the shape of airfoils and flight control surfaces, degrading the performance, control or handling characteristics of the aircraft. An ice protection system either averts formation of ice, or aids the aircraft to shed the ice before it can grow to a hazardous thickness. The market growth is primarily driven by technological enhancements and surging number of aircrafts across the world.

As with the increasing number of aircrafts being manufactured the demand for Ice protection systems for each aircraft would increase propelling the market towards growth. As in 2018, Fly Emirates committed USD 16 billion to a fleet of new Airbus A380s followed by an order of 40 new A330neo and 30 new A350-900 aircraft worth USD 21.4 billion in early 2019. Also, in Saudi Arabia the Flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudia added 3 new aircraft to its fleet in 2018 and the airlines also committed to 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 worth USD 5.9 billion. Moreover, rising need to operate rising air traffic due to bad climate conditions, growing need for passenger comfort, rising number of new airports along with the expansion of existing airports are further likely to fuel the growth of the market.

As the Mexico City New International Airport (NAICM) is being built in the city of Mexico to replace the existing Benito Juarez International Airport. The Plan was announced in September 2014 with an allocation of USD 9.2 billion for the construction by the then President of Mexico. However, high investment and maintenance requirements associated with ice protection systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Ice Protection Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence of air travel in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising adoption of air travel would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ice Protection Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The DOW Chemical Company

Meggit PLC.

JBT Corporation

Clariant

B/E Aerospace, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Curtiss Wright

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Cav Ice Protection, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Anti-Icing System

Deicing Systems

By Application:

Engine Inlets

Nacelle

Wings

Tail

Propellers

Windshields

Sensors

Air Data Probe

By Technology:

Electrical

Chemical

Others

By Platform:

Commercial Jets

Military Jets

Helicopters

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

