Civil Drone Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Aerovironment, Inc, Intel Corporation

Global Civil Drone Market is valued approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The civil drones are remotely piloted aircraft systems which are precisely designed for aerial operations without an on-board pilot or operator. The civil drone market is primarily driven owing to surging digitalization in both developed and developing countries, escalating utility of civil drones in the sector such as mining consisting of rising mining production, real estate, agriculture and energy & power sector along with initiatives taken by the private organization indulged in offering civil drones. The civil drones are used for the inspection and monitoring of routine mining operations performed by the workers and operators. The escalating mining production is acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of civil drone market.

For Instance: U.S. mines produced a projected USD 82.2 billion of raw mineral materials in 2018 which was one of the highest on the global scenario witnessing a 3% increase over the reviewed total of USD 79.7 billion in 2017, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Moreover, According to National Mining Association, On average, Each American individual consumer approximately 3.4 tons of coal & nearly about 40,000 pounds of newly mined materials every year in United States which in turn is giving rise to mining operations leading to fuel the demand and utility of civil drones However, High cost of civil drone impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Civil Drone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising construction & real estate sector and surging rate of mining production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such rising utility of civil drones in agriculture sector along with escalating real estate and construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Civil Drone market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Robotics

Aerodyne Group

Aerovironment, Inc

Drone Volt

ECA Group

Insitu, Inc

Intel Corporation

Parrot

PrecisonHawk

Yuneec International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

By Platform:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Aerial Photography

Surveying & Mapping

Inspection

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

