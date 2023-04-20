Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size To See Booming Growth | Indra Sistemas, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market is valued approximately USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) is the control center for management of both passenger and commercial flights operating in the airspace. The Air traffic control (ATC) market is driven owing to surging number of air passengers in both developed and developing countries, government initiatives such as single European sky air traffic management research, rising number of airports and flights in Asian countries along with rising demand for satellite based air traffic control. The escalating demand for aircrafts is acting as a key driver for the development and growth of air traffic control (ADC) market.

For instance: according to the survey of Airbus, it is projected that total commercial aircrafts demand by 2037 is around 37,390 units that are higher from 33,700 units predicted in 2016 which is positively influencing the development and growth of Air traffic control (ATC) market. However, radio frequency restrictions for aviation industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating need for upgradation of air traffic management system along with surging number of both domestic and international passengers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging number of airports along with high presence of airline operators would create lucrative growth prospects for the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Raytheon

Indra Sistemas

Thales Group

SAAB AB

Harris Corporation

Frequentis Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By System:

Air Traffic Control

Airspace Management

Air traffic Flow Management

Aeronautical Information Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

