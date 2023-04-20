Aircraft Seating Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | Collins Aerospace, HAECO

Global Aircraft Seating Market is valued approximately USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An airline seat is the seat on airlines that is accommodated for the passengers during the journey. These seats get more critical with longer flights as uncomfortable seats can be unbearable on a long duration journey. Thus, travelers are getting increasingly aware of the specific model of seating for the journey experience.

Increasing demand for seats installed with IFEC (In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity) systems, growing number of premium economy seats and increasing air travelers are key driving forces of the market growth. Growth in the aviation industry owing to increasing number of air travelers further supports the market growth. According to Airport Council International report 2017, the number of passengers increased to 7.7 billion in year 2016 globally. Representing increase of about 6.4% growth from the year 2015. Further, growth of Low-Cost Airlines is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, regulatory frameworks and certifications impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Seating market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers coupled with growth in aviation industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing number of air traffic passengers coupled with new airlines being launched would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Seating market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

Collins Aerospace

Geven

RECARO Aircraft Seating

Jamco

HAECO

Lufthansa Technik

Stelia Aerospace

Zim Flugsitz

Acro Aircraft Seating

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

MRO

By Type:

16g

9g

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Business Jets

By Class:

Business Class

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

First Class

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

