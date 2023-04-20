Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg, Cobham PLC

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is valued approximately USD 27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.85% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Aircraft cabin interiors include seating, in flight entertainment connectivity, cabin lighting, galley, lavatory, windows, windshield, storage bins and interior panels. Rising demand of aircraft due to the rise in air passenger traffic is fueling the aircraft cabin interior market. For instance, as per the International Civil Aviation Organization, the number of air passengers are estimated to grow 8.2 billion in 2037 as compared to 3.79 billion in 2017.

This, rising number of air travels are attributed to the increasing number of new aircrafts orders thereby leading growth in the aircraft cabin interiors. Further, the increasing concern of airliners to enhance its customer experience by providing improved aesthetics of cabin interiors in new as well as existing aircraft fleets is also expected to contribute to market growth. Also, the rise in demand of premium economy seats and increasing popularity of travelling by air in emerging economies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the additional features being provided by the airliners such as Wi-Fi connectivity and innovative interior lighting system and the influence of low cost airlines are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the cybersecurity issues related to air traffic control (ATC), high cost of installation and delayed aircraft deliveries are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the flourishing aviation industry in the region. Also, the presence of major aircraft production company like Boeing and Bombardier in US and Canada are responsible for high demand of the aircraft cabin interiors market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Astronics Corporation

Cobham PLC

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (Collins Aerospace)

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

OEM

Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)

Aftermarket

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

Business Jets

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

By Type:

Aircraft Seating

In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity

Aircraft Cabin Lighting

Aircraft Galley

Aircraft Lavatory

Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Aircraft Stowage Bins

Aircraft Interior Panels

By Material:

Alloys

Composites

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

