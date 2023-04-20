Aircraft Sensors Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | Honeywell International Inc., Ametek, Inc.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.48% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

An aircraft sensor referred to device that measures a physical quantity and converts it into a signal that can be clearly inferred. Minor variations in the aircraft system or in its situation can lead to serious disasters. These sensors integrated in the aircraft recognize such abnormal variations and alert the pilot. Growth in the aviation industry have created the demand for aircraft sensors in the air travel industry. The growing demand for modern aircraft, improvements in microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology and rules by the aviation safety agencies are key driving forces of the market growth.

Air travel has grown considerably as large part of the inhabitants with high disposable incomes uncovered the traveling on inexpensive flights. This authorized airlines to increase the size of their fleet to meet up the growing demand. This factor is one of the main reasons why airlines are ordering more and more aircraft, contributing to the growth of the aircraft sensor market. Apart from this, increasing demand for sensors in the growing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry is anticipated to generate various market opportunities over the forecast period. However, regulations by aviation safety agencies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing usage of commercial and business aircrafts. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing aviation industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Sensors market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Ametek, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Safran Electronics & Defense

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft

UAVs

By Sensor Type:

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Force Sensors

Torque Sensors

Speed Sensors

Position & Displacement Sensors

Others

By Application:

Engines

Doors & Slides

Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls

Flight Decks & Flight Control

Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks

Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems

By connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

