Aircraft Sensors Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | Honeywell International Inc., Ametek, Inc.

Global Aircraft Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.48% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
An aircraft sensor referred to device that measures a physical quantity and converts it into a signal that can be clearly inferred. Minor variations in the aircraft system or in its situation can lead to serious disasters. These sensors integrated in the aircraft recognize such abnormal variations and alert the pilot. Growth in the aviation industry have created the demand for aircraft sensors in the air travel industry. The growing demand for modern aircraft, improvements in microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology and rules by the aviation safety agencies are key driving forces of the market growth.
Air travel has grown considerably as large part of the inhabitants with high disposable incomes uncovered the traveling on inexpensive flights. This authorized airlines to increase the size of their fleet to meet up the growing demand. This factor is one of the main reasons why airlines are ordering more and more aircraft, contributing to the growth of the aircraft sensor market. Apart from this, increasing demand for sensors in the growing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry is anticipated to generate various market opportunities over the forecast period. However, regulations by aviation safety agencies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Aircraft Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing usage of commercial and business aircrafts. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing aviation industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Sensors market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell International Inc.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
UTC Aerospace Systems
Zodiac Aerospace
Ametek, Inc.
Meggitt PLC
Safran Electronics & Defense
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Esterline Technologies Corporation
Thales Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Platform:
Fixed-wing Aircraft
Rotary-wing Aircraft
UAVs
By Sensor Type:
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Force Sensors
Torque Sensors
Speed Sensors
Position & Displacement Sensors
Others
By Application:
Engines
Doors & Slides
Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls
Flight Decks & Flight Control
Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks
Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems
By connectivity:
Wired
Wireless
By End Use:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
