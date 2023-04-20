Mining Explosives Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | IPL (Dyno Nobel), Yunnan Civil Explosives

Global Mining Explosives Market valued approximately USD 14.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Mining Explosives Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mining explosive generally known as industrial explosive refers to the highly hazardous explosive that are used in construction and mining industry. The requirement of extraction of certain important elements like coal and resources, need of mining the stones for road construction purposes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, rapidly increasing urbanization is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, electronic detonators as an emerging technology is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, various regulation regarding the extraction & mining standards and the high cost of explosive being used are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Mining Explosives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rise in demand for mineral extraction and increasing development projects across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Mining Explosives market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rise in metal and mining industries across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Orica

MAXAM

AEL

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosives

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC Groupe

Anhui Jiangnan

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

By Application:

Coal Mining

Quarrying and Non-Metal Mining

Metal Mining

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

