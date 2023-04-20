Taiwan’s TSMC still communicating with US about subsidy conditions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has reportedly objected to conditions for $15 billion (NT$458.6 billion) in aid from the United States government, reports said Thursday (April 20).

The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday (April 19) the world’s largest computer chip contract manufacturer was not keen on rules potentially forcing it to disclose detailed information about its operations and to share profits. TSMC was planning to invest US$40 billion in a plant in Arizona scheduled to start operations next year.

At an online investors meeting in Taiwan on Thursday, TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang (黃仁昭) said the company was still communicating with the U.S. authorities, but could not comment on relevant details, per CNA. TSMC had not reached a final decision on the issue yet, he said.

The Taiwan company was reportedly planning to produce 4-nanometer and 3nm semiconductors in Arizona. The new investment figure of US$40 billion announced last December was more than three times the original amount.

TSMC has also been linked with a second fab project in Japan and with discussions about setting up a foundry in Germany to supply the European car industry.