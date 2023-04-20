Chief editor at Taiwan publisher allegedly arrested by Shanghai police

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gusa Press editor-in-chief Li Yan-he (李延賀), better known as Fuchsia (富察), has reportedly been arrested in secret in Shanghai.

Chinese-American poet Bei Ling (貝嶺) wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (April 20) he received information pending official confirmation that Fuchsia was visiting relatives in China in March when he was arrested. There has been no trace of him since.

Bei called for the Shanghai police to free Fuchsia and allow him to return to his home in Taiwan safely.

Citing his experience of being arrested and imprisoned in Beijing for “illegally publishing” 20 years ago, Bei urged the cultural and publishing industries to voice their support. “Only public, widespread, and continued civic and social pressure as well as international attention and intervention will give him a chance to be free.”

Bei added, however, since the report was unconfirmed, “I hope I am wrong, that he is staying in China due to other unforeseen circumstances and can return to Taiwan whenever and freely.”

On Thursday afternoon, Bei deleted his post, explaining that Fuchsia’s family and Gusa Press asked him to do so. He cited Fuchsia’s family as saying, considering he may still be safe at the moment, it is better to keep a low profile and find a solution privately.

UDN reported the Mainland Affairs Council as saying the government has been following the case and is providing help to Fuchsia's family. However, it must fully respect his family's wishes and cannot offer details other than confirming Fuchsia "is safe."

Fuchsia, born and raised in China, is of Manchu descent and moved to Taiwan after marrying a Taiwanese woman. In China, he served as the vice president of the historic Shanghai Literature & Art Publishing House.

Under his leadership, Gusa Press published many books that would be banned in China. Bei described Fuchsia as an “important editor, book director, and publisher within the Taiwanese culture industry” and a “symbolic cultural elite.”