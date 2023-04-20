Taiwan digital minister meets with AIT chair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳) lauded Taiwan’s progress in communications and expressed eagerness for more Taiwan-U.S. digital cooperation during a meeting with American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) chair Laura Rosenberger on Thursday (April 20).

Tang said the Ministry of Digital Affairs is promoting plans such as non-geostationary satellites and a "disaster roaming’" project that allows cell phone users to work across a variety of domestic telecoms in the event a telecom base station is destroyed through natural disaster or war. She also vowed to continue to refer to information security standards such as the U.S. Cyber Security Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) to formulate relevant plans and specifications, CNA reported.

Tang said that Taiwan and the U.S. are both democratic and free countries that value diversity and freedom of speech. The power of civic groups can prevent the polarization of speech on public issues, she said.

For example, the public can monitor social platforms spontaneously, Tang said. Before general elections or referendums, foreign forces are not allowed to publish advertisements involving political or social issues, she added. Such advertisements in Taiwan must disclose funds immediately to avoid manipulating the public, the minister said.

Additionally, Tang pointed out that Taiwan and the U.S. share the same common goals for regional peace. She also expressed her intent to sign the Declaration on the Future of the Internet on behalf of Taiwan.