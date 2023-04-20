Kavalan Whisky Bar's James Lin takes Taiwan's 'Bartender of the Year' award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International competition Icons of Whisky, hosted by Whisky Magazine, selected Kavalan Whisky Bar bartender, James Lin (林柏均), as its latest Bartender of The Year.

Speaking to Taiwan News, Lin said he has over 10 years of experience in the dining industry. He first worked at the Taipei-based, American-style restaurant Chili’s.

It was here that he started bartending and was later recruited by the owner of Marquee Taipei. He then spent one to two years working at a number of restaurants, including East End and Asia 49 Asian Cuisine Lounge.

Kavalan Whisky Bar is where he has stayed the longest since 2019. He said that it is because the leader has a vision that he is happy to follow. Also, his supervisor supports him in trying out new ideas.

Lin’s creative approach to cocktail designs allows visitors to sample a taste of Taiwan’s unique natural landscape and daily life. Take tourist spot Maokong, for example. The drink, named “The Inn” blends Tieguanyin tea, osmanthus, sandalwood, and Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Whisky to bring the district’s smell to life.

In addition to the drink, in order to portray the area’s misty weather, the cocktail is served with dry ice underneath it. Lin said one foreign customer told him that is exactly what Maokong tastes like.

Lin recommended two other drinks, Banyan Tree and Mango Orchard. With the former, his aim was to use Taiwan green tea, pear, and Kavalan Distillery Selected Number Two Whisky, to recreate the moment when seniors gather together under a giant banyan tree in the park to chat or play chess.

Mango Orchard pays tribute to Taiwan’s farmers as the country is dubbed as the "Kingdom of Fruits." Lin chose Pouchong tea, mango juice, and Kavalan ex-Bourbon oak whisky to mimic the smell on a farm.

Kavalan whisky won three golden medals at the World Whiskies Awards 2023, hosted by Whisky Magazine. Visitors can sample the award-winning whisky at Kavalan Whisky Bar.

(Lyla Liu video)