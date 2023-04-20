Taiwanese tourist dies during snorkeling trip in Bali

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese tourist who lost consciousness while swimming near the Indonesian island of Bali was later pronounced dead, reports said Thursday (April 20).

The 62-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) took part in an excursion Wednesday (April 19) with his two sons and about eight other travelers. They went snorkeling near Nusa Penida, an island southeast of Bali, per CNA.

After they had started swimming, the group decided to cancel the snorkeling because of rough seas. However, as they returned to the ship, they noticed that Hsiao was not following them, the report said.

The tourists pulled him out of the water and alerted the authorities. However, he was pronounced dead after he arrived at a hospital.

The journey by boat took 20 minutes, with the hospital saying that as Hsiao had passed away at sea earlier, it was not immediately possible to determine the precise cause of death, the report said. A local police official told Indonesian media that Hsiao’s relatives said he had high blood pressure.

Taiwan’s office in the East Java city of Surabaya contacted local Taiwanese business people to help Hsiao’s family make the necessary arrangements.