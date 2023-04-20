Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market New Product Launches and Strategic Collaborations to Drive in 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Conjugate vaccines are a type of vaccine that helps protect against invasive diseases by containing bacterial capsular polysaccharide and a protein that enhances immunogenicity. Japan is a prominent market for conjugate vaccines, with one of the highest life expectancies in the world, a rapidly increasing geriatric population, and a growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure. The Japan market for conjugate vaccines is segmented by disease indication, including pneumococcal, hemophilic influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal, and others. The market is also segmented by end-user, including pediatric and adult.

The report identifies major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market, including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, among others.

Despite Japan’s low incidence of meningococcal disease, there is still a significant gap in the use of vaccines to prevent severe infections. The report cites under-reporting, lack of awareness, and focus on meningococcal disease as some of the major threats to the Japan conjugate vaccine market.

The report provides an overview of the Japan conjugate vaccine market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, and historical, current, and forecasted market size data for Japan. It also analyzes the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the Japan market.

The report offers valuable insights for understanding the demand for conjugate vaccines, developing strategies based on drivers and trends, and evaluating the value chain to determine the workflow and competitive positioning.

