EU5 Conjugate Vaccine Market An In-depth Analysis of Key Industry Trends and Growth Drivers for 2023-2030

Conjugate Vaccine Market in EU5: Overview, Trends, and Forecast

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. EU5 is one of the most prominent markets for conjugate vaccines. The U.K. was the first country to introduce MenB-4C into their National Infant Immunization Program in 2015. In all EU/EEA countries, Hib vaccination has been part of the immunization programs since 2010, and high coverage has been sustained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal, and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics is that of the DTP vaccine. Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

Key Growth Factors:

The EU5 is projected to have positive growth during the forecasted period. A higher number of vaccination programs by the governments, an increase in the geriatric population, government initiatives, and increase in research and development activities together propel the growth of this market. Germany will grow at a considerable rate over the coming years owing to increasing government initiatives which offer medical advice for the vaccination of children. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and focused product development will fuel industry expansion.

Threats and Key Players:

The EU5 conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a constant pace. Vaccine shortages, low access, and stringent regulations are some of the challenges faced by this market which need to be addressed to achieve smooth growth. Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

Market Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the EU5 conjugate vaccine market, including drivers and challenges, trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for EU5 based on disease indication (pneumococcal, hemophilic influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume, end user (pediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the EU5 market.

