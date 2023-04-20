Europe Conjugate Vaccine Market Forecasting and Growth Trajectory for Key Industries by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Conjugate Vaccine Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Conjugate Vaccines Market in Europe: Overview, Trends, and Forecast

Conjugate vaccines are a type of vaccine that contain bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached with a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The European market for conjugate vaccines is expected to expand at a steady pace, with a CAGR of 3.6% leading to a revenue of USD 8.94 Billion by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 504.46 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The U.K. was the first country to introduce MenB-4C into their National Infant Immunization Program in 2015. In all EU/EEA countries, Hib vaccination has been part of the immunization programs since 2010, and high coverage has been sustained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult. Based on countries, the Europe market is divided into EU5 and Rest of EU.

Key Growth Factors:

The European market will not display any extraordinary growth but average figures. Key growth factors include increasing emphasis on and availability of funds for research and development. Moreover, advancements in medical science, awareness about the availability of a higher number of vaccines for diseases will drive the growth of this market. Increasing vaccination programs by government, their initiatives, and increase in research and development activities will result in the growth of this market.

Threats and Key Players:

The Europe conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow at a steady pace. The scope for significant growth is limited. Vaccine shortages are a major problem which will hinder the growth of the market. The shortage of vaccines affecting some EU/EEA Member States had direct effects on the delivery of national vaccination programs. Since 2015, nine EU/EEA member states had to adjust their immunization policies. Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

Market Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the Europe conjugate vaccine market, including drivers and challenges, trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for Europe based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume, end user (pediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) by revenue and by volume, and country-wise segments by revenue and by volume. The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the European market.

