Latin America Conjugate Vaccine Market Top Industries Set to Dominate by 2030: An Overview

Conjugate vaccines are a type of vaccine that contain bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The Latin American market for conjugate vaccines is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 20.4%, leading to revenue of USD 5.43 Billion and anticipated volume of 839.21 Million units by 2023.

The market is segmented based on disease indication into pneumococcal, hemophilic influenza type B, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal, and others. It is also segmented based on end user into pediatric and adult, and by countries into Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of LATAM.

One of the key growth factors for the Latin American market is the increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, as well as government initiatives and control strategies. However, there are still many gaps to be filled for a higher penetration of such vaccines among the masses. Pricing inefficiencies, lack of accessibility, and highly complicated manufacturing processes are some of the major obstacles that need to be addressed.

Major players in the Latin American market for conjugate vaccines include Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, and CSL Limited.

The report covers an overview of the Latin American conjugate vaccine market, market drivers and challenges, market trends, historical, current, and forecasted market size data based on disease indication and end user, and by country. It also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Latin American market.

