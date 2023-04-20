Furfural Market Global Trend, Segmentation, Industry, Opportunities

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Furfural Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

One of the tools used in this report to evaluate the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities. The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Global furfural market is projected to reach US$ 981.23 Mn by 2031 from US$ 508.4 Mn in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2023–2031. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 463.1 kilo tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the global Furfural Market include

Shandong Zibo Baofeng I&E Co.,Ltd.

Zhongkang Furfural Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huiyingtong International Trading Co.,Ltd.

Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd

Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited

Hebeichem

International Furan Chemicals B.V.

KRBL

Lenzing AG

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the global Furfural Market includes

By Raw Material:

Sugarcane Bagasse

Corncob

Rice Husk

Sunflower Hull

Others

By Application:

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Resins

Gasoline Additives

Fungicides

Flavor Enhancers

Decolorizing Agents

Agricultural Raw Materials

Others

By End User:

Petroleum Refineries

Agricultural Formulations

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Lubricants Industry

Cement Industry

Energy Sector

Adhesives

Food and Beverages Industry

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Argentina Brazil Rest of South America GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



