TSMC Q1 profit rises 2% year-on-year, beats market expectations

January-March net profit NT$206.9 billion

By Yimou Lee, Sarah Wu, REUTERS
2023/04/20 15:23
A TSMC facility in Nanjing, China. (TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Reuters) — Taiwan chipmaker TSMC posted a 2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday beating market expectations but still the smallest quarterly growth in almost four years as global economic woes dented demand for chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, saw January-March net profit rise to NT$206.9 billion (US$6.76 billion) from NT$202.7 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the NT$192.8 billion average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

TSMC, Asia's most valuable listed company, said first-quarter revenue dropped 4.8% year-on-year, in line with the company's previous forecast.

Analysts said TSMC sales will be under pressure in the second quarter, which is traditionally a slow season for electronics manufacturers and as major clients cut back on orders.

TSMC's share price fell 27.1% in 2022, but is up around 14% so far this year giving the chipmaker a market value of US$433.9 billion. The stock rose 0.6% on Thursday versus a 0.4% fall in the benchmark index.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
