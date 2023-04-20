CECC debunks rumor that foreign caregiver contracted mpox from Taipei market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (April 20) refuted an internet rumor that a female foreigner caring for an elderly Taiwanese woman had allegedly contracted monkeypox (mpox) despite supposedly only venturing out to buy vegetables.

A Facebook post on the Breaking News Commune (爆廢公社) showed photos of a woman's legs covered in sores and claimed that a foreign caregiver was in the Mackay Memorial Hospital emergency room in Taipei, suspected of contracting mpox.

The post's author said the caregiver claimed to not know where she contracted the virus and only ventured out with her elderly patient to buy vegetables. The message ended by calling on the public to beware that a big mpox epidemic could have started.

During a CDC press conference, a member of the media asked if such panic was justified. Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), deputy director general of the CDC, said the CECC contacted the Taipei City Government Department of Health and Mackay Memorial Hospital and confirmed the rumor was false.

Lo said that when the individual was placed in isolation, a test for the virus came back negative. The woman was allowed to leave the hospital and return home that same day.

Contrary to internet rumors, Lo said that "mpox cannot be transmitted by shopping at the vegetable market, soaking in hot springs, going to the gym, or coming in contact with hotel bedsheets and towels." Instead, Lo said that mpox can only be transmitted via close person-to-person contact, with the majority of cases occurring as a result of sexual contact.

The CDC advised the public to implement self-protection measures when going to endemic areas or domestic risk sites, and avoid social activities where they may have close contact with unknown persons. If skin lesions appear, such as rashes, blisters, macular rash, maculopapular rash, pustules, etc., as well as suspected symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, back pain, joint pain, and swollen lymph glands (such as around the ears, armpits, neck, or groin) and other suspected symptoms, people are advised to wear a mask and seek medical attention.

Post claiming caregiver contracted mpox. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)