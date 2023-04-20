Video shows New Taipei pawnshop shooting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 17-year-old male allegedly fired a barrage of bullets into a New Taipei pawnshop on Thursday (April 20) before fleeing in a taxi, though no one was injured.

Tucheng District police said the alleged shooter took a taxi to the pawnshop and fired about 40 shots at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. He then fled the scene in another taxi, only to turn himself in about one hour later.

Police said that forensics personnel were on the scene and had seized one gun and two magazines. They appear to have cordoned off the Chu Hsin Pawnshop (巨新當鋪) on Sichuan Road and are still investigating the motive for the shooting, per CNA.

Formosa TV News Network posted a video of the alleged shooting from helmet camera footage provided by a witness to the event.

The case will be referred to the Banqiao Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department for further investigation.