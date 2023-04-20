Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows New Taipei pawnshop shooting

17 year old suspect turns self in, no one injured

  603
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/20 15:10
Police cordon off the pawnshop in New Taipei following the shooting.

Police cordon off the pawnshop in New Taipei following the shooting. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 17-year-old male allegedly fired a barrage of bullets into a New Taipei pawnshop on Thursday (April 20) before fleeing in a taxi, though no one was injured.

Tucheng District police said the alleged shooter took a taxi to the pawnshop and fired about 40 shots at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. He then fled the scene in another taxi, only to turn himself in about one hour later.

Police said that forensics personnel were on the scene and had seized one gun and two magazines. They appear to have cordoned off the Chu Hsin Pawnshop (巨新當鋪) on Sichuan Road and are still investigating the motive for the shooting, per CNA.

Formosa TV News Network posted a video of the alleged shooting from helmet camera footage provided by a witness to the event.

The case will be referred to the Banqiao Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department for further investigation.
shooting
gun crime
New Taipei
Tucheng
pawnshop

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei mayor sets off for Singapore
New Taipei mayor sets off for Singapore
2023/04/19 20:08
Police find scooter used in Taipei shooting case in ditch
Police find scooter used in Taipei shooting case in ditch
2023/04/17 15:59
5 retired New Taipei K9 police dogs available for adoption
5 retired New Taipei K9 police dogs available for adoption
2023/04/11 16:16
Police suspect Taipei shooting 'premeditated,' task force investigating
Police suspect Taipei shooting 'premeditated,' task force investigating
2023/04/11 14:09
Suspect fires 15 shots in Taipei City shooting, escapes on scooter
Suspect fires 15 shots in Taipei City shooting, escapes on scooter
2023/04/11 09:43