foodpanda and TADA sign strategic partnership MOU in Asia

Users in Singapore and Cambodia can enjoy savings and loyalty rewards on both platforms

(L-R) Sean Kim, CEO of TADA Mobility and Jakob Angele, APAC CEO of foodpanda

(L-R) Sean Kim, CEO of TADA Mobility, Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda, and Pau-Pau

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 April 2023 - foodpanda, Asia’s largest food and grocery delivery network outside of China, has entered into a strategic partnership with TADA, blockchain-based ride hailing platform, to introduce new user benefits for customers in Asia, starting with Singapore and Cambodia.As part of the partnership, both foodpanda and TADA users can enjoy savings, discounted fares and loyalty programme subscriptions across both quick-commerce and ride-hailing platforms.“On-demand deliveries and ride hailing have become a big part of our daily routines, so we’re constantly thinking of ways to make these conveniences more accessible and affordable for customers,” said Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda, APAC. “Joining hands and offering even more customer benefits with TADA is a natural next step to bring more choices and greater value for customers who use these services every day.”Partnership benefitsStarting today, up to 30,000* TADA users in Singapore can opt in to receive a complimentarysubscription which gives them easy access and cost savings to on-demand deliveries. foodpanda has more than one millionsubscribers across the region who have exclusive access to free deliveries, special pick-up offers, dine-in deals, and other discounts.With this partnership, up to 30,000*subscribers in Singapore will automatically receive 25 percent discount vouchers capped at $4 in their TADA accounts which can be used for commuting to their favourite restaurants or anywhere else in the city.In addition, corporate customers of either foodpanda or TADA in Singapore can also utilise the combined food delivery and ride-hailing benefits through joint corporate bundles. foodpanda’s exclusive service for corporate customers,which provides customisable employee allowances, e-vouchers, employee packages, and access to catering, will now include TADA’s corporate solution. TADA Corporate is the solution for seamless business transport management. With TADA Corporate, companies can easily manage and streamline their teams' transportation needs for work trips. TADA’s Zero-Commission model also allows for greater cost savings without compromising on quality.“Partnering with foodpanda marks another exciting phase for TADA’s growth across the region. After seeing a rapidly growing user base in Singapore, and being one of the most downloaded apps in Cambodia, this partnership will introduce TADA to a larger community relying on ride hailing and food delivery frequently,” explained Sean Kim, CEO of TADA Mobility.Currently, foodpanda users in Cambodia can enjoy free rides to locations that are within three kilometres and 50 percent discount codes for subsequent rides. From 1 May to 30 June 2023, foodpanda customers can also use their TADA voucher codes to get discounted rides when commuting to the various SEA Games competition venues. Similarly, TADA users enjoy a 50 percent discount when ordering food, groceries and more using foodpanda.*“Over time we look to expand the benefits that customers enjoy, making our platforms the most preferred option for their everyday needs,” added Sean Kim, CEO of TADA Mobility.“We expect that our partnership will only grow stronger as we continue to tap on each other’s networks and leverage our complementary services, offering customers the added convenience for all our customers across Asia Pacific,” said Jakob Angele, CEO of foodpanda.Hashtag: #foodpanda

About foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 11 markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com.







About TADA

TADA is the world's first blockchain-based zero-commission ride-hailing application. TADA is powered by the Mass Vehicle Ledge ("MVL") blockchain technology where key mobility data such as transactions, movements, accidents, and maintenance of people and vehicles are recorded and connected in a single MVL ecosystem. TADA was first launched in Singapore in 2018 and further expanded to Cambodia in the same year. In 2019, it continued its growth and was launched in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. For more information, visit https://tada.global/.

