Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Investors Flock 2023 as Analysts Forecast Unprecedented Revenue Growth

The report provides an overview of the cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific, including the current and forecasted market size data for different segments of the market. The Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15% and will be worth USD 46.09 Bn by 2023.

The report covers key growth factors, such as the huge risk associated with cyberattacks and rising digitization, which is likely to increase the severity of attacks. The report also discusses the challenges that hinder cybersecurity in the Asia-Pacific region, including a lack of sufficient budget, management support, and resources, and the lack of understanding of cybersecurity among the population.

The report provides an analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market, such as Cisco System, IBM Corporation, Check Point Software, Palo Alto Network Inc., Symantec, and Trend Micro Inc. The report also covers market trends, drivers, and challenges in the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market, and provides region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By countries, the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is divided into China, Japan, India and the rest of APAC. Japan is one of the largest markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This is because the country had already mandated uniform cybersecurity standards for government organizations in 2014, to prevent unauthorized access and activity. The Japanese government is working on a number of policies and awareness initiatives to improve the cyber rating of the country. On the other hand, China has allowed massive internet penetration in the past few years, this region makes the maximum use of digitized platforms to ease payments and other services. And is hence expected to face severe cyberattack. Thus, the China cybersecurity market is expected to grow at high pace.

By end use industries, Asia-Pacific’s cybersecurity solution are classified into financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others. The Financial sector is expected to dominate the market because this sector is heavily targeted by cyber threats. In 2016, Japan witnessed a massive cyber-attack- around 14000 ATMs were attacked and the banking sector had to face huge cybercrime costs.

