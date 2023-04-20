Europe Cybersecurity Market Experts Predict 2023 Will Be the Launchpad for Record Revenue Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Cybersecurity Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Europe cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% and reach a value of USD 47.17 billion by 2023. Europe generated 28.2% of the global revenue in the cybersecurity market in 2016, making it the second largest market share. The European Commission has taken several initiatives to strengthen the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and cooperation to combat cyberattacks.

The Europe cybersecurity market is divided into EU5 and Rest of EU5. The EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market, mainly driven by countries like the UK, Germany, and France that are making significant cybersecurity investments. Cyberattacks in EU5 countries have increased five times from 2013 to 2017, creating a need for more robust and effective cybersecurity solutions and regulations.

Identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management are the five solutions in the Europe cybersecurity market. The UK and Germany dominate the unified threat management market in Europe, followed by Italy, which witnessed the highest growth rate.

The government regulations, increase in cyberattacks, and the popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are the key growth factors driving the European cybersecurity market. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation is designed to ensure privacy, including encrypting personal data and governing over the management and use and protection of data.

The lack of information, understanding, and time are the key factors hindering organizations from adopting cybersecurity. The key players in this market are BAE System, Cisco System, Fortinet, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Symantec.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Europe cybersecurity market, including current and forecasted market size data, market trends, drivers and challenges, and analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market. The report also covers market opportunities, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

