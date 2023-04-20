Latin America Cybersecurity Market Emerging Trends 2023 Indicate Strong Revenue Growth Potential

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Cybersecurity Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Latin America cybersecurity market is expected to grow rapidly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% and a market worth of USD 20.65 billion by 2023. Increased internet penetration has made cyberattacks more powerful, and hackers are exploiting new technology to gain access to vulnerable systems. One such example is the Flame malware.

For most security software providers, Latin America is an important market due to the region’s fragile cybersecurity infrastructure. In 2016, Latin America generated only 7.9% of the global revenue in the cybersecurity market.

By country, the Latin America cybersecurity market is divided into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and other markets. Brazil is one of the largest economies in the region and is undergoing a digital revolution, with over 50% of the population having internet access. The country faced severe cyberattacks during the 2016 Summer Olympics, which created an opportunity for cybersecurity vendors to advance their business.

Identity and access management dominates the Latin America cybersecurity market. The Brazilian e-government services are facing problems with regard to ID entity management because they do not have National Strategy for digital identity management. This is driving the adoption of IAM to achieve these goals.

The growth of the digital economy in Latin America is making it necessary for countries to update their cybersecurity policies and take essential technical measures to safeguard privacy. Cities across Latin America are making extensive use of IoT to ease day-to-day transactions. This creates huge opportunities for cybersecurity solution providers to improve their products and provide highly secured solutions.

However, there are certain threats and challenges that are hindering the growth of the cybersecurity market in Latin America. The region lacks proper cybersecurity strategies, and countries like Argentina and Chile have outdated laws with regard to data protection. There also lies an information gap between users and the authorities, and the region is not able to respond to major cybersecurity attacks owing to a lack of understanding and inadequate resource capacity.

The major players in the Latin America cybersecurity market are Symantec, Avast, McAfee, Trustwave, CA Technologies, and Kaspersky Lab.

The report covers the overview of the Latin America cybersecurity market, including the current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end-user industries such as financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others. The report also provides data on the segments of the market by solution, such as identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management.

The report discusses the market trends in the Latin America cybersecurity market, market drivers and challenges, and provides current and forecasted countries’ market size data for the Latin America cybersecurity market. The report includes an analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market.

