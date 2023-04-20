North America Cybersecurity Market 2023 Projections Point to Record-Breaking Revenue Growth Through 2030

The most recent research study on the global “North America Cybersecurity Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The cybersecurity market in North America is rapidly growing due to the increased penetration of the internet and the rising frequency and severity of cyberattacks. Hackers are becoming more powerful, and new technologies are providing them with greater access, making it necessary for organizations to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions.

One of the most significant cybersecurity threats is the Flame malware, which can infiltrate and control systems, making it easier for hackers to steal data and cause significant damage. The North America cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4% and will be worth USD 66.05 billion by 2023. The U.S. is expected to drive the market, followed by Canada, which is also showing exponential growth in the digital marketplace.

The financial services sector dominates the market due to the increasing adoption of digitization, which is vulnerable to cyberattacks. The market is also driven by the payment card industry, which accounts for half of the market share. The major players in the North America cybersecurity market include IBM, Raytheon, Symantec, Cisco, HP Intel, and Palo Alto Networks.

However, there are certain threats and challenges that are hindering the growth of the cybersecurity market in North America. Smaller businesses find cybersecurity solutions more expensive and difficult to fit into their budgets, which is why they lack the tools to prevent and combat cyberattacks. Additionally, the lack of information, understanding, and time is preventing organizations from advancing their cybersecurity.

The report covers the overview of the North America cybersecurity market, including the current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end-user industries such as financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others. The report also provides data on the segments of the market by solution, such as identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management.

The report also discusses the market trends in the North America cybersecurity market, market drivers and challenges, and provides current and forecasted countries’ market size data for the North America cybersecurity market. The report includes an analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market.

