Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Research Points to Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing surgical staplers market in the world, with a projected CAGR of 9.6% leading to a revenue of USD 0.79 Billion by 2023. The unique mix of demographics in the region serves as a major driver for the growth of the surgical staplers market. Asian countries like China and Japan are large medical device markets, and the percentage of the geriatric population in Japan is expected to increase from 24% in 2012 to 40% in 2050. This aging population will require specific age-related surgeries, thus boosting the demand for surgical devices like staplers.

The Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Manual surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017, while the reusable surgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023).

Increased medical tourism in countries like Thailand, South Korea, and India due to the availability of cheaper but quality surgical procedures and the recent launch of public healthcare programs clubbed with increasing private wealth are expected to boost the region’s healthcare spending by an annual average of 6.6% in 2015-2019. However, expenditure on healthcare in the Asia-Pacific is still quite low compared to regions like North America, which might act as a challenge to the adoption of surgical staplers.

The key players in the Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market are Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, CONMED, etc.

The report covers an overview of the Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market, analysis of the value chain of surgical staplers, historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market, and its segmentations based on product, type, and application. The report also provides market trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market and its segmentations, analysis of the competitive landscape, and profiles of major players operating in the market. The report also provides country-specific market size and observations for the Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market and its segmentations.

