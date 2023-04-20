EU5 Surgical Staplers Market Positive Outlook for Expansion in the Coming Years

Surgical stapling is a revolutionary technological advancement in medical wound closure methods, often used as an alternative to traditional methods like suturing. Surgical stapling is widely used in the EU5 for various types of surgical procedures, and the market for surgical staplers is expected to grow at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through the forecast period.

Benefits of Surgical Stapling

The use of surgical staplers not only expedites the closure procedure but also minimizes post-procedural complexities like bleeding, and reduces hospital stays. The rapid increase of diseases like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancers in the EU5 is contributing to the rise in the number of surgeries of the open as well as minimally invasive type. These are influential factors that contribute to the growth of the market in these countries.

Segmentation of the EU5 Surgical Staplers Market

The EU5 surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Powered surgical staplers dominated the market share in 2017, and the reusable surgical stapler segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023). The EU5 surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications – abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries.

Key Growth Factors

The percentage of the population aged 65 and above has grown substantially in the last 20 years in the EU5 countries, and the elderly are expected to need health care and surgeries more frequently as they develop chronic, mainly cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The incidence of cancer also rises with age. This is expected to provide a boost to the surgical staplers market in the countries as the number of surgeries will increase.

Given the high purchasing power and affordability of the people in these countries, EU5 as a whole presents a robust target market for surgical staplers. Per capita healthcare spending in Germany is at USD 5,006 (WHO, 2013) and in the U.K. is at USD 3,598 (WHO, 2013) – thereby making adoption of surgical staplers for surgeries not a very challenging affair for people. Much of the spending on healthcare is publicly financed in the EU5, and out-of-pocket payments account for a very small portion of the total healthcare spending. Thus, opting for critical surgeries of high cost is not a problem. This would drive the surgical staplers market forward.

Threats and Key Players

The European Parliament published the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) in 2017 which applies to the EU5 countries. This may cause prominent changes to the regulatory obligations of legal manufacturers, importers, and distributors involved in the medical devices distribution chain and it might temporarily hinder the growth of the market on account of adjustments to the new regulations. The EU5 countries as a whole are extremely large medical device markets, but they are mature markets with relatively low 3-4% annual growth rates. The medical devices’ companies entering the countries might not reap staggering growth, which might be expected in developing countries.

Big surgical stapler manufacturing companies like Covidien, Ethicon, Stapleline, B. Braun, Grena, Purple Surgical, etc., are present in the EU5 countries, and these companies invest heavily in developing advanced surgical staplers, thereby strengthening the surgical staplers market in the region.

