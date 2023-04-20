Europe Surgical Staplers Market Analysis Suggests Strong Growth Potential

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Surgical Staplers Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report provides an overview of the surgical staplers market in Europe, including the historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the region. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10%, reaching a revenue of USD 2.13 Billion by 2023. The report also discusses the value chain of surgical staplers, market segmentation by product (manual and powered surgical staplers) and type (reusable and disposable surgical staplers), and by application (abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries).

The report highlights the key growth factors, such as the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries and the gradual ageing of the European population leading to a rise in age-related surgeries like orthopedic and cardiac, giving a boost to the surgical staplers market. Moreover, more than 75% of healthcare spending is publicly financed on average in EU countries, allowing people to opt for high-cost surgeries without financial barriers.

The report also discusses the threats to the market, including the rise of medical tourism in developing countries like India, political turmoil like Brexit and Eurozone crises, and challenges in importing medical devices due to high tariffs. The report profiles major players in the market, such as Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Grena, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, and Intuitive Surgical.

The report provides insights into market trends, qualitative analysis of key drivers and challenges affecting the market, and competitive landscape analysis. The report offers country-specific market size and observations for the surgical staplers market and its segmentations. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the region and/or countries such as the EU5 and Rest of Europe.

