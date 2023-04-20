Latin America Surgical Staplers Market Key Drivers Set to Growth to New Heights

The most recent research study on the global “Latin America Surgical Staplers Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Surgical stapling is becoming a popular method for wound closure in Latin America, due to its effectiveness and efficiency in reducing post-procedural complications and minimizing hospital stays. The Latin America surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% leading to a revenue of USD 0.21 Billion by 2023. The rise of non-communicable diseases like obesity and heart problems due to the nutrition and epidemiologic transition, along with an increase in the ageing population and a surge in health insurance penetration, are driving up the demand for surgeries in the region.

The market is segmented into manual and powered surgical staplers, and reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Manual surgical staplers held the market share in 2017, while reusable surgical staplers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market is further segmented based on applications, where general surgeries held the biggest share of the market in 2017.

However, some challenges exist that might hinder the growth of the market. Latin American countries maintain high tariffs on some medical products, which might create complications for medical devices exporters from other regions, hindering the import and use of surgical staplers manufactured by big U.S. companies like Ethicon. Moreover, due to the high unemployment rate in some countries, many beneficiaries opted out of private health insurance in recent years to eliminate the payment of premiums. This might lead to people opting for fewer surgeries and hindering the adoption of surgical staplers. Some of the key players in the Latin America Surgical Staplers market are Covidien (Medtronic), Ethicon, Grena, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, among others.

The report covers an overview of the Latin America surgical staplers market, analysis of the value chain of surgical staplers, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the Latin America surgical staplers market, market size data for the surgical staplers market segmentation by product, type, and application, among other things. It also provides market trends, qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the market, and an analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

