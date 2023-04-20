North America Surgical Staplers Market Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth in the Near Future

The most recent research study on the global “North America Surgical Staplers Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Surgical stapling has emerged as a significant technological advancement in medical wound closure methods, surpassing traditional methods like suturing. Not only does it expedite the closure procedure, but it also minimizes post-procedural complications like bleeding, reduces hospital stays, and enhances overall patient outcomes. In North America, the rising prevalence of diseases like obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancer has contributed to a surge in open and minimally invasive surgeries, creating demand for surgical staplers. As a result, ongoing research and development of new technologies and innovations in the medical devices market of the region are driving the growth of the North America surgical staplers market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% leading to a revenue of USD 2.37 Billion by 2023.

The United States is witnessing an increasing demand for branded and generic drugs and medical devices from 2016 onwards as the number of insured individuals continues to grow under ACA and Medicaid. The rise in the insured population is expected to result in a surge in the demand for surgeries, which can be expensive without insurances, further fueling the demand for surgical staplers in the region.

The reusable surgical staplers market is gaining traction in the region due to the stringent guidelines set by regulatory bodies like the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and others on monitoring and regulating the amount of medical waste created. Hospitals in the region are increasingly preferring reusable surgical staplers as they can be categorized under green products, which have a reduced impact on the environment compared to single-use disposable surgical stapling devices.

The North America surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. The powered surgical staplers segment dominated the market share in 2017, and the reusable surgical staplers are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Additionally, the North America surgical staplers market is further segmented based on its applications, including abdominal surgery, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and other surgeries. In 2017, the general surgeries segment held the biggest share of the market.

Factors driving the growth of the North America surgical staplers market include the rising elderly population, specific age-related diseases, increased public healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP, and increased use of superior medical equipment and technologies. However, the use of surgical staplers has resulted in several reported complications every year in the United States, with many resulting in injuries or death due to failure or misfire of staples, and due to staples that do not form properly. This is a significant challenge for the adoption of surgical staplers in the region.

The North America surgical staplers market is dominated by key players like Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Covidien (Medtronic), 3M, B.Braun, Dextera Surgical, and Intuitive Surgical. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the North America surgical staplers market, including an overview of the market, value chain analysis, historical, current and forecasted market size data, market segmentation by product, type, and application, market trends, qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the market, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

