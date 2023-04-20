Taiwan's China Airlines to serve 3-star Michelin meals by Le Palais

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL) on Wednesday (April 19) announced that it will begin serving meals on long-haul flights provided by Le Palais, the only three-star Michelin restaurant in Taiwan.

In a press release, CAL announced it would partner with three-star Michelin restaurant Le Palais in launching its new "Skyward 3-Stars Private Cuisine" in-flight meals starting Friday (April 21). The special meals will be served on long-haul flights that depart from Taiwan and are bound for Europe, the U.S., or Canada.

All passengers, including those in Economy Class, will be able to enjoy these meals. The airline described the partnership as the "first time in the airline culinary industry that a three-star Michelin restaurant from Taiwan will make its way 10,000 feet in the sky."

Passengers in Premium Business Class will be able to enjoy a prelude to the "Michelin-starred tasting in the clouds" with four appetizers from Le Palais, including radish in vinegar, saliva chicken, lotus root in brine, and sugar taro. The main dish for Premium Business Class passengers is “rice noodles with shredded duck and taro,” the chef's special.



Le Palais chefs join China Airlines executives and flight attendants in announcing partnership. (CAL photo)

They can also enjoy the popular baked barbecue pork bun and Cantonese dried bean curd and semen coicis sweet soup. In the future, other main courses will be available, such as “lo mein with wonton and shrimp roe."

The main course for Premium Economy Class is steamed chicken and rice in lotus leaf, while travelers in Economy Class can enjoy clay pot chicken rice with scallion and ginger.



(CAL images)