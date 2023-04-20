K-pop star Moonbin of boy band Astro dies 10 days before Taiwan concert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — K-pop star Moon Bin, known by his stage name Moonbin, died at the age of 25, just 10 days before he was to perform at a concert in Taiwan.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, was found dead by his manager at his home in Seoul's Gangnam District at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening (April 19). The police are still investigating the cause of death, but according to the report, he may have committed suicide.

The news agency cited a police officer as stating that Moonbin had been living alone. The officer stated that although investigators are treating the case as a suicide, "we are also considering conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death."

The band's music label Fantagio issued an announcement about Moonbin's death on its Instagram page on Thursday morning (April 20).

Fantiago wrote "Astro's Moonbin has suddenly left us to become a star in the sky." "All of the other Astro members, his colleague artists, and employees at Fantagio are deeply mourning him with great grief and shock," it added.

Fantiago called the sadness of the singer's bereaved family "incomparable." Addressing Moonbin's fans, the label also emphasized that the star had “always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else.”

Moonbin debuted with the six-member boy band Astro in 2016, serving as a dancer and vocalist. The band is best known for their hit songs "Crazy Sexy Cool," "Baby," and "Confession."

In September 2020, the band unveiled its first sub-unit, Moonbin & Sanha, which consisted of Moonbin and Astro bandmate Sanha. Moon Sua, Moonbin's younger sister, is a member of the girl band Billlie.

Moonbin was scheduled to join other members of Astro in performing at a concert in Taiwan on April 30.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.