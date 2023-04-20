Ariston's Launches WI-FI Electric Storage Heaters with Voice Control, and Electric Instant Electric Heaters with Slimmer and Sleeker Designs to Fit Singaporean Homes

These new water heaters were showcased at Ariston 2023 Product Launch in Singapore for the first time, and will be available in stores from May 2023.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 April 2023 -Once again, Ariston remains the first and only brand in Singapore to introduce a full new range of WI-FI electric storage water heaters, now with voice control functions. The new range is integrated with the main smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to conveniently connect users with their smart water heater. Users can now easily turn on/off their water heater, adjust water temperature and receive information about current temperature via voice commands.Ariston ANDRIS2 TOP 30 WI-FI and SL2 20/30 LUX-D WI-FI are equipped with a patented full-titanium heating element that comes with lifetime warranty, energy saving smart ECO EVO function and AG+ technology that inhibits bacteria proliferation for better hygiene.Ariston has always been committed to developing products that last through time and they are the first electric water heater manufacturer in the market to use titanium against water corrosion since twenty five years ago.Ariston NET is the smart app to manage users' thermal comfort solutions with easy control and prompt assistance, enabling 25% energy saving for a more sustainable comfort of living.Download the Ariston NET on Apple App Store or Google Play Store now:The WI-FI range is available now at all authorised dealers from $399. ANDRIS LUX 15/30 WI-FI will be available in Singapore from June 2023.Well known for its Constant Temperature (CT) technology in its AURES electric instant water heaters, Ariston now introduces an upgraded range, now slimmer and sleeker, which are designed specially to fit perfectly into Singaporean homes in looks and in size. The stylish and luxurious Ariston AURES integrates cutting-edge elements for the ideal bathing experience.Ariston's AURES range has earned the prestigious Good Design Award thanks to its luxury design and outstanding features, as well as for its high levels of simplicity of installation and operation.Ariston's AURES range equipped with Constant Temperature (CT) technology is the first to be officially certified by PSB Singapore to be energy saving of up to 25%. Now equipped with Earth-leakage circuit breaker (ELCB), Ariston AURES electric instant water heaters provide an additional safety point. If a dangerous electric leakage is detected, the built-in double pole ELCB in Ariston AURES range will interrupt the electrical circuit, avoiding the risk of electric shock.Other features for the AURES series include Memorised Temperature Preference for up to 3 Users, Anti-Scald Technology, and the quietest Silent Pump in its class for A Powerful Rain Shower Experience with noise levels of as low as 42.7 dB(A).Ariston AURES range will be available at all authorised dealers from May 2023, retailing from $139.Hashtag: #ExperienceAriston

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT ARISTON

All over the world, Ariston Group is synonymous with comfort, energy efficiency and respect for the environment, thanks to its renewable and high efficiency products, its plants in compliance with the most advanced production standards and excellent pre- and after-sales customer support services. The Group has now a leadership position in the global thermal comfort market for residential and commercial spaces.



The Group has 64 operating companies, 5 presentative offices in 42 countries, 25 production sites, 25 centres of competences and R&D in 5 continents and successfully combines its worldwide reach with an in-depth knowledge of each local market context. Thanks to their centres of competence for R&D around the world as well as strong customer focus, Ariston Group is able to thoroughly understand the needs of local customers and professionals and customise our offering to the individual requirements of every country where we have a presence.



Ariston Group offers an extensive range of products, systems and services mainly under the global brands Ariston and ELCO, and operating iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business.



COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY

Ariston is the leading and most international brand in the Ariston Group, the one thought to spread the new concept of "Home of sustainable comfort", highlighting the consumer's daily life needs together with the commitment to develop sustainable solutions. Born in Fabriano, Italy, in 1960, Ariston is now the Italian global expert of the heating and hot water sectors. Ariston brings comfort to the houses of millions of families in the world every day, it satisfies the needs of all types of consumers. Ariston is the consumer's preferred professional partner providing excellent quality products characterised by advanced performance. Thanks to an iconic Italian style and to a wide range of reliable products, Ariston delivers to consumers renewable and energy efficient solutions, smart, connected services with elevated technologies in order to become the Master of comfortable homes and to take care of the consumer's house and of the Planet, our ultimate home.