MaivenPoint Announces Leadership Team to Drive Business Growth and Launches New Training Management System for the Singapore Market

Zoe Shang, Chief Executive Officer, MaivenPoint



Zoe Shang joined AvePoint in 2006 and has held a variety of roles across the company, including Programme Manager, Senior Project Manager, and Product Director. She has also lived and worked in AvePoint's offices in the USA and UK. In her most recent role as Country Manager of AvePoint Singapore, Zoe successfully repositioned the business to drive growth and exceeded business targets, resulting in her promotion to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MaivenPoint in 2019. As COO, Zoe led MaivenPoint to achieve fast and consistent growth, which has led to her recent promotion to the role of CEO of MaivenPoint.



Under Zoe's leadership, MaivenPoint has been recognised for its outstanding achievements by Microsoft Singapore. In November 2019, the company was awarded the Microsoft Singapore Country Partner of the Year award, as well as the ISV Partner of the Year and Modern Workplace Partner of the Year awards. Zoe's dedication to driving success and growth for MaivenPoint has been instrumental in these achievements, and she continues to lead the company to further success in the global market.







Timothy Boettcher, Chief Revenue Officer, MaivenPoint



Timothy Boettcher is the Chief Revenue Officer of MaivenPoint where he is responsible for driving global revenue growth and profitability targeted revenue-generating strategies. An accomplished leader, Timothy has over two decades of experience across multiple countries and industry verticals developing strategies and go-to-markets that help his customers leverage technology for digital transformation.



Timothy first joined AvePoint in 2014 as the Director of Pre-Sales Capture in Singapore. He led the team's growth and helped secure several of AvePoint's biggest contracts, including the vision and capture of their first eLearning solution deal with Republic Polytechnic, developing the genesis of AvePoint's EdTech specialisation. In 2017, he served as Country Manager of AvePoint Japan, expanding the team and solution offerings through new strategic revenue opportunities, before moving to the United States in 2019 to replicate the same growth achievements in the AvePoint Public Sector office as SVP of Strategic Accounts and Solution Capture. Across this career in AvePoint, he pioneered new repeatable products and service-based offerings and explored partner funding models that resulted in significant revenue growth. In 2022, Timothy rejoined AvePoint's EdTech initiative full-time in the MaivenPoint team, where he led the expansion initiatives for the platform in North America and other global regions, developing new go-to-markets for corporate learning and adoption, and defining new approaches unique to each region.



Prior to joining AvePoint, Timothy gained extensive experience in Microsoft-based technology at Hostworks, an enterprise web-hosting provider for the largest Australian commercial websites. He later joined OBS, the SharePoint consulting arm of Nintex Group, where he specialised in helping organizations maximise their SharePoint investments and drive digital transformation through workflow automation, information architecture guidance, and leadership in governance strategy.



Timothy is a Microsoft Certified Professional and holds a Masters in Business Information Systems from the University of South Australia. He has written numerous online articles around digital transformation, hosted Appathons in conjunction with Microsoft, and spoken at industry events such as KMworld, ARMA NOVA, 365EduCon, and SharePoint Saturday. In his free time, Timothy enjoys long-distance running, travel, photography, and the quest for the perfect coffee.







Albert Toh, Chief Customer Officer, MaivenPoint



Albert is an accomplished educator and leader with extensive experience in the education and hospitality industries. He most recently served as Director at the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning at Republic Polytechnic (RP), where he was responsible for driving SkillsFuture initiatives in continued education and training (CET). Prior to this, he held leadership roles such as Director at the Academy for Continuing Education and Director at the SkillsFuture Office at RP. At RP, he also served as Director, School of Hospitality from 2009 to 2014. Before RP, he spent ten years at Temasek Polytechnic (TP) as a lecturer in Hospitality Management, moving on to set up the Diploma in Communication & Media Management in 2002 before finally heading the Entrepreneurship and CET Centres at TP.



Albert's industry experience spans across sales, business development, and operations. He has worked with renowned hotel chains such as Westin Hotels and Hyatt Regency Singapore, as well as with Hard Rock Café, where he led live concert technical production for shows featuring artists such as Kenny G, Eric Clapton, and Paul Simon. In 1995, Albert became an entrepreneur in the food industry and was overseeing finance and operations functions. Albert holds a BSc in Hotel Restaurant Management from Brigham Young University, Hawaii and an MBA from the University of Western Australia.





