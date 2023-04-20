Heavy rain alerts issued across western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued rain advisories for 15 counties and cities in Taiwan, including extremely heavy rain alerts for Taichung City and Changhua County, and a torrential rain alert for parts of Miaoli County.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday (April 20), Tongxiao Township in Miaoli County accumulated 215.5 millimeters of rainfall, according to the CWB. However, drought-stricken southern Taiwan has yet to report much precipitation.

The CWB at 8:35 a.m. Thursday issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taichung County and Changhua County, as well as a torrential rain advisory for mountainous areas of Miaoli County. It also released a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, and Penghu County.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Miaoli County had the top 10 locations with the most rainfall in Taiwan. For the highest amount of accumulated rainfall in each county and city, Taipei City's Shilin District had the most at 38 mm, Taichung's Waipu District reported 136 mm, and Kaohsiung's Cijin District recorded 78.5 mm. However, Tainan only saw 5 mm of rainfall and Chiayi registered 16 mm, indicating that most rainfall occurred in central Taiwan.

Heavy flooding was reported in Taichung City on Thursday, with Yafeng Street, Section 2 of Dafeng Road, and Section 2 of Yatan Road in Tanzi District inundated, reported CNA. In addition, many roads have experienced flooding in Daya District, and some trees have fallen in Xinshe District.



Rain forecast for Wednesday to Friday. (CWB image)

Flooding seen in Taichung on Thursday:

Video of flooding in Taichung: