Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Heavy rain alerts issued across western Taiwan

Miaoli County's Tongxiao Township reports 215.5 mm of rainfall

  339
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/20 10:23
Flooding seen in Taichung on Thursday (April 20). 

Flooding seen in Taichung on Thursday (April 20).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued rain advisories for 15 counties and cities in Taiwan, including extremely heavy rain alerts for Taichung City and Changhua County, and a torrential rain alert for parts of Miaoli County.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday (April 20), Tongxiao Township in Miaoli County accumulated 215.5 millimeters of rainfall, according to the CWB. However, drought-stricken southern Taiwan has yet to report much precipitation.

The CWB at 8:35 a.m. Thursday issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taichung County and Changhua County, as well as a torrential rain advisory for mountainous areas of Miaoli County. It also released a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, and Penghu County.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Miaoli County had the top 10 locations with the most rainfall in Taiwan. For the highest amount of accumulated rainfall in each county and city, Taipei City's Shilin District had the most at 38 mm, Taichung's Waipu District reported 136 mm, and Kaohsiung's Cijin District recorded 78.5 mm. However, Tainan only saw 5 mm of rainfall and Chiayi registered 16 mm, indicating that most rainfall occurred in central Taiwan.

Heavy flooding was reported in Taichung City on Thursday, with Yafeng Street, Section 2 of Dafeng Road, and Section 2 of Yatan Road in Tanzi District inundated, reported CNA. In addition, many roads have experienced flooding in Daya District, and some trees have fallen in Xinshe District.

Heavy rain alerts issued across western Taiwan
Rain forecast for Wednesday to Friday. (CWB image)

Flooding seen in Taichung on Thursday:

Video of flooding in Taichung:
rain
heavy rain
heavy rain advisory
extremely heavy rain
extremely heavy rain advisory
torrential rain
torrential rain advisory
drought relief

RELATED ARTICLES

Heavy 3-day rain front coming to Taiwan
Heavy 3-day rain front coming to Taiwan
2023/04/19 12:59
Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday
Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday
2023/04/18 20:12
Taiwan livestock owners fined for grazing too close to roads
Taiwan livestock owners fined for grazing too close to roads
2023/03/27 16:48
Rain expected across Taiwan this week
Rain expected across Taiwan this week
2023/03/26 11:51
Spring rains coming to Taiwan Thursday will soak weekend
Spring rains coming to Taiwan Thursday will soak weekend
2023/03/22 15:28