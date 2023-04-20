Turang drives in go-ahead run, Brewers defeat Mariners 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings, and Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single and scored in a five-run seventh as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory Wednesday over the Seattle Mariners.

Julio Rodríguez clubbed a two-run homer against Lauer (3-1) in the third inning, but that was all the offense Seattle could muster against the Brewers’ lefty, who didn’t give up another hit until the eighth.

“We got a really great pitching performance from Eric Lauer,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “There’s days when you come to the park where you really need your starter, and length from him is really important. (Lauer) delivered a gem, I thought. He made a lot of pitches today. To get that deep in the game was sorely needed, for sure.”

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales also had a strong outing, with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed over six innings in his first start since April 8.

Gonzales was pulled after allowing back to back singles to William Contreras and Jesse Winker to open the seventh inning. Right-hander Matt Brash (1-2) came on in relief and allowed back to back singles to Brian Anderson and Luke Voit to give Milwaukee its first run.

Turang gave Milwaukee the lead with a two-run single, and scored on a pinch-hit two-run single from Rowdy Tellez to put the Brewers ahead, 5-2.

“(Gonzales) pitched well, but it wasn’t the end of the game,” Turang said. “We went out there and competed. You can’t take at-bats into at-bats, and I thought we did a phenomenal job coming back off of us obviously struggling a little bit. We came back and competed, and we won.”

Jarred Kelenic drove in a run for Seattle in the ninth on a bases loaded single, but Matt Bush got the final two outs for his first save of the season.

Lauer was credited with the win, and Brash was tagged with the loss.

“Really disappointing series,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I thought coming into the series, we were starting to turn the corner and play better baseball. But getting consistent offense, pressure on the starting pitcher, that was the key to the game today.”

The win marks the Brewers’ first sweep in Seattle since September 1989, when the Mariners played at the Kingdome.

“Obviously things are fun when you’re winning, but I think we have such a close-knit group in this clubhouse that I think that we’re going to have fun no matter what,” Lauer said. “I think we’re good enough to win a lot, so we’re going to hopefully keep doing that.”

NOTES

Jose Caballero’s third-inning double was the first hit of his major league career. … Brewers rookie Blake Perkins made his major league debut as a pinch-runner in the seventh inning … Left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo pitched a scoreless inning in his Mariners debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed OF Garrett Mitchell on the 10-Day IL with a left shoulder subluxation, and recalled OF Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville.

Mariners: RHP Andrés Muñoz (shoulder) felt healthy after throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday, and will head on a rehab assignment soon. Servais expects Muñoz to complete two to three rehab outings before rejoining the team.

UP NEXT

RHP Freddy Peralta will pitch Friday for the Brewers against Boston. Peralta is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts.

The Mariners will start RHP George Kirby against St. Louis on Friday. Kirby allowed two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings against Colorado on Saturday for his first win of the season.

