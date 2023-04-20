Bucks' betting odds drop with Giannis still sidelined

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The back injury to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat affected the betting markets.

At Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, the Bucks went from a favorite in the minus-450 to minus-500 range to minus-300, according to sportsbook director Chuck Esposito. At minus-300, a bettor would need to wager $300 to win $100.

The Bucks lost Sunday's best-of-seven series opener 130-117.

Antetokounmpo had hoped to return for Game 2 on Wednesday night. He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day, but then ruled out shortly before game time.

Red Rock had Milwaukee as an 8-point favorite when it appeared Antetokounmpo would play, but the announcement of his absence dropped the number to 6.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed Milwaukee as an 8 1/2-point favorite 2 1/2 hours before game time, with the Bucks a minus-300 favorite to win the series. Those numbers after the announcement Antetokounmpo wouldn't play went to 6 1/2 for the game and minus-240 for the series.

