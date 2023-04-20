Marlins LHP Rogers exits game with left forearm tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers left his start against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning Wednesday because of left forearm tightness.

Rogers allowed an RBI double to Darin Ruff that drew the immediate attention of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings.

Manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer then joined Rogers and Stallings on the mound. The pitcher left the game after that.

The 25-year-old Rogers had completed a season-high six innings and got the win in his previous start against Arizona on April 14.

