Taiwanese woman dies after plastic surgery in Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman died after undergoing plastic surgery in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, VnExpress reported.

The deceased, a 45-year-old Taiwanese woman living in Vietnam, went to Korean Star Cosmetic Surgery Specialist Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for the operation on April 2. She was discharged from the hospital the next day, but on April 7, she developed symptoms such as shortness of breath and the inability to speak. She was sent to Thong Nhat General Hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead two days later.

Police and the city’s health department are investigating the case. The official cause of death has not been announced, nor is it clear what kind of cosmetic surgery the woman had undergone.

Plastic surgery is popular and cheap in Vietnam, but fatal accidents occur. This is the first death of a foreigner after plastic surgery in Ho Chi Minh City. Before that, a few local people died after cosmetic procedures.

The report showed that a 25-year-old woman also died after an anesthesia injection while undergoing fat-reducing surgery on her arms in December 2022. In the same year, a 61-year-old woman died while undergoing breast augmentation surgery, and a 33-year-old woman died after undergoing breast enlargement.