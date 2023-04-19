New Taipei mayor sets off for Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) departed Taiwan for Singapore on Wednesday afternoon (April 19).

SET News reported that at Taoyuan International Airport, Hou said the trip's goal is to create more opportunities for New Taipei. “Taiwan faces very big challenges in terms of the economy, industry, and international situation after the pandemic," he said.

He added, “As Taiwan’s largest city, of course New Taipei cannot shun the international community.”

Hou said his priority is to deepen relations, start dialogues, and break new ground. Singapore is very influential in international finance, diplomacy, and industry, so he wants to learn from its example.

Hou wants Taiwan to thrive, "and it will start with New Taipei City,” he said.

Hou’s flight, which was originally scheduled for 5:45 p.m., was reportedly delayed by 20 minutes due to heavy rain.