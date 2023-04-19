Alexa
Man arrested for property damage after being denied spot at homeless camp in south Taiwan

Social affairs bureau rejected man's request to live in Dongfeng underground passage

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/19 18:02
The Dongfeng underground passage. (Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/tainanhomeless?__cft__[0]=AZWZ1yLgwiyRrQZ2ttpORlwMoUKABZu0MPSsxHOFU-asVDK1f0QmPc8qYKqUiUdi5gjn2_tdcB5iHEyvUOdLM4jsfHrJ_k3Cv7CZMpZhNuK0-tKWDwjVtgslxCSnWkIXFkw&__tn__=-UC*F" role="link" tabindex="0">慈聯基金會台南街友服務中心</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested on Tuesday (April 18) for intentionally damaging property at the Tainan City Social Affairs Bureau after he was denied a spot to live in an underground passage.

The Fourth Precinct of the Tainan City Police Department told CNA on Wednesday (April 19) that the 45-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), who has multiple prior convictions including drug offenses and theft, wanted to live in the Dongfeng underground passage (東豐地下道), a pedestrian underpass occupied by those without homes.

However, the social affairs bureau rejected Chen’s request, saying the homeless in the Dongfeng underground passage are registered and have their own turfs. Upset, Chen went to the social affairs bureau and used an iron chain to smash photocopiers, shutters, and elevator doors.

Police officers used pepper spray to subdue and arrest Chen. They referred him to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office on charges of property damage and "obstructing an officer in discharge of duties," per CNA.
Dongfeng Underground Passage
Tainan
homeless camp

