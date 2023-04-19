Indonesian minister finds no evidence for extortion allegations by Taiwanese tourist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia’s minister of tourism said it was difficult to prove that a Taiwanese tourist in Bali was asked to pay US$400 (NT$12,200) after taking a picture in a restricted area at the airport, reports said Wednesday (April 19).

The traveler, who had just arrived in Indonesia on a flight from overseas, alleged they were being extorted. Even so, they managed to haggle the fine down to 4.5 million rupiah (NT$9,200, US$300) before being allowed to enter the country, per CNA.

However, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said there was no evidence corroborating the tourist’s story, according to Indonesian news site Detik. The allegations caused a stir in the country’s media, fanning fears about its international reputation as it tries to revive tourism in the post-COVID era.

The minister said the authorities had a hard time finding the source of the allegations, but immigration and the finance ministry were making an effort to improve the situation. Bali Tourism Agency chief Tjokorda Bagus Pemayun told CNA he had discussed the issue with the tourism ministry and airport officials, and with Indonesia’s representative office in Taiwan.