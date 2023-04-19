Space Propulsion Market 2023 Key Driving Growth and Regions with Segments

Global Space Propulsion Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Spacecraft propulsion is any device which is used to propel spacecraft and artificial satellites. Space propulsion or in-space propulsion is solely concerned with the space vacuum propulsion systems used and should not be confused with the launch vehicles. The market is driven by Government and private sector projects, Demand for low-cost small satellites and reusable space launch vehicle production. The key players of global Space propulsion market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others.

For instance, In May 2020, Aerojet Rocketdyne supplied the dual chemical and electric propulsion systems for NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) to the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). However, government policies directly or indirectly impact the growth of the small satellite environment and industry at the national and international levels. Moreover, The US government is investing in every aspect of the small-sat ecosystem and is expected to continue investing in the upstream and downstream sectors. In many countries , government spending, generally in R&D and start-ups, is seen not only as a way of addressing societal problems, but also as a way of promoting independence from imports and ultimately becoming a global provider of solutions across multiple sectors, including space. Many governments also understand that, like the one in the US, they do not have a well-developed venture sector and thus provide funds for venture capital ( VC).

The regional analysis of global Space Propulsion Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Demand for low-cost small satellites and reusable space launch vehicle production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such Government and private sector projects would create lucrative growth prospects for the Space Propulsion Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

OHB SE

ACCION SYSTEM

BOEING

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

THALES ALENIA SPACE

AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE

VACCO INDUSTRIES

MOOG INC

COBHAM MISSION SYSTEMS WIMBORNE LIMITED

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Satellites

Capsules\Cargos

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Rovers/Spacecraft Landers

Launch Vehicles

By System Component:

Chemical Propulsion Thrusters

Electric Propulsion Thrusters

Propellant Feed Systems

Rocket Motors

Nozzles

Propulsion Thermal Control

Power Processing Units

Others

By Propulsion Type:

Chemical Propulsion

Non-chemical Propulsion

By End user:

Commercial

Government & Defense

By Support service:

Design, Engineering, & Operation

Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution

Fueling & Launch Support

By Orbit:

Low Earth orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

