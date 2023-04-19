Military Antenna Market Ranking of Top Regions and Companies with Business Strategies till 2031

Global Military Antenna Market is valued approximately USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military Antennas are used in military aircraft, armored vehicles, naval vessels and aircraft to provide enhanced surveillance and accurate tracking. High-frequency military antennas offer incredibly accurate tracking, security & surveillance, ground mapping, cautioning against aircraft, weapons, and others in that way enhancing the security of military systems. The increasing security concerns and modernization of military equipment lays the demand for Military antennas. Further rising government expenditure on military and defense augments the market growth.

As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China and India in 2019 were the second and third largest military budget countries across the globe. China’s Military expenditure amounting to USD 261 billion, an increase of 5.1% from the previous year which was USD 2.53 billion. While the Indian Military spending witnessed an increase of 6.8% totaling to USD 71.1 billion. Also, increasing investments on R&D and advanced technology supports the market growth. As per national Defense Industrial Association, the country is tremendously progressing in Unmanned Defense Systems and is estimated to spend USD 2.2 billion in 2020 as an R&D expenditure which is projected to increase to USD 2.7 billion by 2029. Moreover, rise in terrorist activities and inter country conflicts also propel installations of Military antennas for efficient working. However, High cost of devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advancement in surveillance systems presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Military Antenna market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high spending in military and defense. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising modernization in defense equipment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military Antenna market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cobham

Harris Corporation

RAMI

Rohde & Schwarz

Terma

Comrod Communication

L3 Harris Technologies Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Communication

SATCOM

Surveillance

Electronic Warfare

Navigation

Telemetry

By Type:

Dipole

Monopole

Array

Loop

Aperture

Travelling Wave

By Platform:

Airborne

Marine

Ground

By Frequency:

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Super High Frequency

Extremely High Frequency

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

